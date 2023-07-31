Motorists Urged to Use Caution As Obion County Starts School on Tuesday

Motorists in Obion County are being urged to be alert, as schools will return to session on Tuesday.

Buses in the Obion County School System will be on the road in the morning and afternoon, picking up and returning children to their homes.

Schools zones at all Obion County schools will also be busy with private delivery and pick-up of children.

Law enforcement officers will be on duty, with no-tolerence for speeding and other violations near school sites.

Motorists are also reminded to be prepared for school bus stops, and to never pass a stopped school bus.