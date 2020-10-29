Officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are urging motorists to be on the watch for moving deer.

From now through December, the rate of deer-vehicle collisions increases dramatically.

Wildlife officials say shorter periods of daylight, along with cooler conditions, triggers the annual breeding season that puts whitetail deer on the move.

Reports indicate approximately 3,000 deer-vehicle related collisions are reported each year in Kentucky, with some causing injuries and even death.

Wildlife officials say dawn and dusk are the most likely time to encounter deer on the roadway, but moving deer can also be seen during both daylight and nighttime hours.