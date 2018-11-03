Operations of the Martin Police Department are set to move into the new Public Safety building in the next week.

Weather conditions have delayed some of the work, particularly the paving for the parking lot, which was done just a few days ago.

Chief of Police Don Teal says a few more details have to be taken care of before his department can completely move its operations into the new building.

The November meeting of the Martin City Board will be the first in the new City Courtroom in the new building.

