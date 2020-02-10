Officials at Triple-A recently released a reminder to motorists to abide by the “Move Over Law”.

In all 50 states, the law requires drivers approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, to reduce speed and if possible, vacate the lane closest to the working vehicles.

Since 1997 alone, over 150 law enforcement officers have been killed while performing roadside work.

Steve Sedberry, the owner of Buddy’s Wrecker Service in Union City, said working near passing motorists has become much more dangerous over the past few years.

Richie Collins, who has worked at Buddy’s for 27 years, said he is always aware when working on the roadway.

Sedberry said he was glad for the adoption of the “Move Over Law”, but added that it was the responsibility of motorits for compliance.