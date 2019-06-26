Obion County School Board members will meet Thursday morning to discuss candidates for the Director of School’s position.

The meeting follows Monday’s interviews with Millington Central principal Dr. Donald Durley and Clay County, North Carolina School Superintendent Dr. Gary Gibson, and Tuesday’s interviews with McKenzie principle Tim Watkins and Obion County Special Education Director Dr. Greg Barclay.

School board Chairman Fritz Fussell said the Thursday meeting was to “move forward” for the directors position.

The meeting will begin at 7:00 at the School Board Office in Union City.