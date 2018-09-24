Motorists in Western Kentucky are reminded to watch for mowing crews on interstates, parkways, and state highways for the next few weeks.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they go about their work.

Crews plan mowing activities in the coming weeks starting at Interstate 24 working from the Paducah area heading eastbound to the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line.

Todd says mowing and litter crews will continue to have active work zones across the region anytime weather conditions allow for about the next month.

