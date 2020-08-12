Kentucky Transportation crews, and contract mowing crews, are now mowing in the far western counties of the state.

Transportation reports said mowing is underway on Interstate-24 in McCracken and Ballard County.

Mowing crews will also be working along the lower Purchase Parkway in Fulton County, where crews had held off to allow herbicide sprayed on grass and weeds along the right-of-way.

Mowing zones will be marked by signage, and drivers are urged to slow down and watch for slow moving tractors and support vehicles.

Mowing crews will be working close to traffic flow, and may be required to travel across lanes for their work.