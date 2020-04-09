Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, John Mozelaik, says there is no certainty on how this year’s season will unfold.

During a recent press conference, Mozeliak said the continued COVID-19 crisis still has everyone in a waiting game.

With everyone in the organization also abiding by stay-at-home guidelines, Mozeliak was asked about the role of Manager Mike Shildt with the players.

Mozeliak also gave an update on Spring Training injuries to pitchers Miles Mikolas, Brett Cecil and Andrew Miller.

As of Wednesday, the Cardinals have missed 12 regular season scheduled games due to the suspension of play.