The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented tonight in Nashville to the football players in nine classifications of the TSSAA .
Lake County running back Dezmon Johnson is a finalist in Class 1A.
The awards will be presented at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
For the 17th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II.
The winners for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website, titansonline.com, beginning tonight at 5:30.