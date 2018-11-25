The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented tonight in Nashville to the football players in nine classifications of the TSSAA .

Lake County running back Dezmon Johnson is a finalist in Class 1A.

The awards will be presented at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

For the 17th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II.

The winners for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website, titansonline.com, beginning tonight at 5:30.

