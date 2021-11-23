Mr. Football finalists announced tonight on Titans website, social media

The three finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced tonight on the Titans website and the team’s social media pages.

Westview senior quarterback and Alabama commit Ty Simpson is a semifinalist for Class 2A.

Joining Simpson in Class 2A are nominees Cameron Huckabey, of Meigs County; Aden Hutcherson, of Huntingdon; Cameron Miller, of MAHS; and South Greene’s Luke Myers.

Other local semifinalists for the Mr. Football Awards are Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway and McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor in Class 1A.

The three finalists from each of the TSSAA’s nine classifications will be announced at 7:00 tonight.

The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on December 7th, where the winner of each award will be announced.