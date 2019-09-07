The MTD Car and Bike Show and a performance by former lead singer of Styx Dennis DeYoung highlight the final day of the Tennessee Soybean Festival in Martin.

The 23rd annual MTD Car and Bike Show is from 10:00 until 2:00 at the First Baptist Church parking lot with free admission for spectators.

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx will take the WK&T Amphitheater stage at 7:00 with doors opening at 5:30.

DeYoung and his band will perform many of the songs he made famous with Styx in the late 70s and early 80s.

Also happening today at the Soybean Festival are the Incredible Chinese Acrobats with shows at 11:00, 5:00, 7:00, and 9:00, the Sea Lion Splash at 11:00, 2:00, and 6:00, and the Eudora Farms petting zoo is open until 10:00 tonight.

For a list of all the events happening today, visit tnsoybeanfestival.org.