MTD is celebrating its 35th anniversary in Martin.

MTD began in Martin in 1985, and General Manager Steve Baker tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the manufacturer has seen many changes in its 35 years.

(AUDIO)

Baker says technology in manufacturing has improved, with the company having no robotics in 1985 to 150 robots used in assembly now at the Martin facility.

Baker says MTD and the Martin and Weakley County area have been a perfect fit.

(AUDIO)

Along with Baker, there are 18 other employees who have been at the Martin MTD plant since 1985.