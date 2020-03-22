In order to protect the health and safety of its employees and assist in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, MTD is idling manufacturing operations at its Martin facility for two weeks.

According to a release from the company, at this time, MTD Martin will continue operations of distribution, shipping, and receiving for those who are willing to work in these areas only.

MTD plans to resume manufacturing operations in these facilities on April 6th unless otherwise noted.

All employees of these facilities are advised not to report to work during this time frame unless otherwise notified by management.