MTD in Martin will be resuming limited manufacturing operations Monday after idling its manufacturing operations for two weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

While production was halted, MTD did continue with operations of distribution, shipping, and receiving. Crews also sanitized buildings and equipment, to ensure enhanced health and safety protocols.

MTD associates will report for their normal work schedules Monday.

MTD told Thunderbolt News “During these unprecedented times, and always, the health and safety of people is MTD’s first priority. On March 23, we proactively idled our manufacturing operations and maintained only minimum basic operations at our U.S. facilities, including MTD Martin. We used the time to sanitize buildings and equipment, to ensure enhanced health and safety protocols and supplies are in place, reconfigure production layouts to allow for recommended physical distancing, and build a plan to continue essential business operations during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning the week of April 5, MTD, as a provider of essential services and part of the critical supply chain to essential businesses, will resume limited manufacturing operations needed to keep essential retailers stocked with goods at a time when our communities need them most. MTD fully supports and is complying with government and public health orders and recommendations. We want to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and encourage our employees, customers and communities to be vigilant and stay healthy as we all work through this time together.”