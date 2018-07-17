MTD Products is investing $10 million dollars over the next five years and creating 200 new jobs in Weakley County as it adds production at the Martin facility.

MTD is Weakley County’s largest private employer and a leading global manufacturer and distributor of residential and commercial outdoor power equipment under brands such as Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt.

MTD General Manager Steve Baker says, “We’ve operated here in Martin since 1985. This is home for us and we’re blessed to be able to provide meaningful jobs for our community. We want to thank everyone who has helped, and will continue to help us, bring this expansion to fruition.”

MTD’s $20 million expansion in 2014 created a foundation for future growth. Now, with the additional $10 million investment for facility updates and new equipment, as well as 200 new jobs, MTD will be able to offer year-round employment for associates and production of innovative, quality products for customers.

