City officials in Hickman are looking for a possible plan of action following a landslide early Wednesday morning near a city church.

The landslide occurred after over three inches of rain fell on already saturated grounds.

The slide took place near a vacant home at Church and Buchanan Street, and just behind the parsonage and fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church.

The area has now been blocked off for safety reasons, with the possibility of up to four inches of additional rain this weekend.