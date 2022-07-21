Multi-Agency Auction to be Held at Obion County Fairgrounds

A multi-agency auction will take place on August 6th at the Obion County fairgrounds.

Over 100 firearms, along with over 20 vehicles, will hit the auction block starting at 10:00.

Items that will be sold include confiscations from the Union City Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Obion County Sheriff’s Office, South Fulton Police Department and Samburg Police Department.

Items from Union City Public Works and Union City Fire Department are also in the sale.

Included in the fairground auction will be rifles, shotguns and multiple handguns, along with cars, trucks and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

All purchasers of a firearm will be required to pay a $10 background fee, and a $25 transaction fee per gun, paid to NT Pawn and Gun in Martin upon receipt of the item.

Terms of the auction are cash only, or a company check with bank letter of credit.