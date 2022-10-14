Multi-agency operation results in 17 arrests in Jackson

A multi-agency operation focusing on illegal drug and gang activity in the Jackson area resulted in 17 arrests Thursday.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says some of the charges included first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession, and violation of probation.

Additionally, three guns, cash, and various illegal drugs – including fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and Hydrocodone – were seized. Three search warrants were executed, and 38 home compliance checks were completed.

Approximately 100 law enforcement officers from 13 local, state, and federal agencies participated: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Corrections, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, West Tennessee Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force – US Marshals, Homeland Security Investigations, Humboldt Police Department, Trenton Police Department, and Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested include: