A multi-phase micro-surfacing process begins this week along an extended section of KY 121 through Graves and Carlisle counties in western Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the project runs 27 miles along KY 121 from the Kess Creek Bridge near the KY 80 intersection in Mayfield through Graves County and Carlisle County to the Carlisle-Ballard County Line.

The contractor starts the first round of scrub seal micro-surfacing along KY 121 at the Ballard-Carlisle County, then work southward through Carlisle County on into Graves County to the KY 80/KY 121 intersection south of Mayfield.

The entire process will take several weeks with each section of roadway getting several treatments.

