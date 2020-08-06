A multi-state high-speed chase ended in Martin with a suspect being airlifted from the scene.

Unconfirmed reports say the incident began in Evansville, Indiana with the chase moving through Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

The chase moved south from South Fulton to Martin, with the suspect turning around at The Hearth Restaurant on North Lindell Street and heading back north before taking the Highway 22 exit at Weakley County Motors.

The suspect’s vehicle then collided with two patrol vehicles on the exit ramp with shots reportedly fired at the suspect’s vehicle.

There’s no confirmed report on the suspect’s condition at this time, but unconfirmed reports say the suspect was suffering from self-inflicted wounds to his neck and wrists.

South Fulton resident Bo Bieshslich was traveling south on Highway 45 between South Fulton and Martin when the pursuit passed him heading to Martin.

Authorities are still investigating with more information expected to be released later this afternoon.