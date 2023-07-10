Multiple Agencies Respond to Obion County Residential Fire

Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Obion County on Sunday.

The Troy Fire Department reported the fire on Old Troy Road, which needed an aggressive interior attack.

Reports said the home owner was transported by EMS for smoke inhalation.

At the scene included the Troy, Obion and Hornbeak Fire Departments, along with Troy Police Department, Gibson Electric and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos from the scene have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.