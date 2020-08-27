Union City police have reported multiple vehicle break-ins over the past few days.

While break-ins on North Fourth Street and Westview Drive did not result in any items being taken, a shotgun was stolen from a truck on High Street.

Reports said 26 year old Jonathan Seth Bradshaw reported the missing camoflauge Remington 870 Express Magnum.

Bradshaw told officers he left the gun in his truck following a hunting trip on Saturday morning.

Reports said the shotgun was taken sometime between 10:30 on Sunday night, and 6:30 in the morning on Monday.

Anyone with any information about the stolen gun is urged to contact Union City police, or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line.