Multiple charges were issued following a traffic stop by Drug Interdiction Investigators in Obion County.

Sheriff’s Department reports said 41 year old Jill Ellis, of Hornbeak, was arrested following the stop on Highway 22.

Reports said officers located methamphetamine, along with Xanax and Methadone pills at the scene.

Ms. Ellis was issued charges of possession and sale of schedule two and for drugs, along with a second offense of driving on a suspended license.