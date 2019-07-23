A Union City man was arrested and charged after entering an occupied home on North Fourth Street in Union City.

Police reports said officers responded to speak with Sammy and Kimberly Butler, who stated 34 year old Richard Turnbow, of North Division Street, had entered their home without permission.

While in the home, police reports said Turnbow attempted to cut Sammy Butler with a knife, before fleeing the residence.

Once he was outside, Turnbow reportedly threw a concrete block at the Butlers 2013 Ford Fusion, causing over $1,000 in damage to the hood, windshield and interior.

Turnbow was spotted by police on a bicycle leaving the area, and was located and taken into custody on charges of aggravated burglary, felony vandalism and two counts of aggravated assault.