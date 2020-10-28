An illegal alien, who has been deported to Mexico on several occasions, has now been sentenced to federal prison following his son’s fatal shooting.

Tennessee U.S. Attorney Micheal Dunavant said 33 year old Argel Hernandez-Escobar was living in Memphis, when his pistol accidentally fired, shooting him in the leg and killing his three year old son.

Memphis police said officers responded to a residence to find Hernandez-Escobar shot on the porch of their home, with the child also struck in the chest.

Police said Hernandez-Escobar had consumed alcohol before the shooting, and admitted to owning the pistol and 30 round clip.

He was sentenced Friday to 60 months in federal prison on charges of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and one county of re-entering the United States illegally.

Hernandez-Escobar also awaits a trial date in Shelby County court for reckless homicide and aggravated child abuse.