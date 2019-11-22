A traffic stop on the John C. Jones Parkway, in South Fulton, led to an arrest and the seizure of assorted drugs.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 42 year old Laquinte Demeris Ingram, of Union City, attempted to flee from the traffic stop on foot, but was apprehended by sheriff’s deputies and South Fulton police.

Ingram was discovered to be in possession of 17-grams of cocaine, 32 Ecstasy pills, and 14-grams of marijuana.

Sheriff’s reports said Ingram was charged with possession of schedule one and two drugs with intent to sell, possession of schedule six drugs and resisting arrest.