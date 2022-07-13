Multiple Earthquakes Recorded in Area Over Past Six Months

More than 60 small earthquakes have been recorded in the local area the past six months.

The counties of Obion, Lake and Dyer have received the tremors, according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information.

The strongest during the period was a 3.2 registered earthquake, which occurred on May 31st near Ridgely.

The lightest recorded tremor was a 1.0, which also occurred on May 31st near Ridgely.

More than half the registered earthquakes have come in Lake County.