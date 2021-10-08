Multiple Events Scheduled on Saturday for UT-Martin Homecoming

A full day of activities are scheduled for the Homecoming celebration at UT-Martin on Saturday.

At 7:00, the Skyhawk Battalion will host a 5K/10K Walk and Run.

At 7:30, the Letterwinner’s Breakfast and Hall of Fame Inductions will take place at the University Center Ballroom.

At 9:00, the Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards program will be held at the Paul Meek Library.

Quad City will open at 10:30, with the Skyhawks football team taking their Skyhawk Walk in the Quad at 11:00.

At 2:00 in college football, UT-Martin will play the Murray State Racers at Hardy Graham Stadium.

At 7:00, the Step Show will take place at the Elam Center, with the University Choirs Dessert Evening at the Martin Public Library.