Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden

A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted.

Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street.

The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire Department and airlifted from the scene.

Two occupants in the second vehicle were transported by Weakley County Ambulance Service to Volunteer Hospital in Martin.