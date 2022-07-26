Multiple Items Stolen From Union City Storage Facility

Union City police were called to the scene of items stolen from a storage unit.

Reports said an officer was dispatched to the Ury Street Storage Facility, where they spoke with 73 year old Greg Marks, of Rives.

Marks told police the theft had occurred during the past two weeks, with numerous items missing.

The police report indicated the unit was ransacked, with numerous clothing items, tools, lamps and home décor items all taken.

The value of the theft was listed at over $5,500, with Marks and his wife to conduct a complete inventory to update the police report.