Multiple Items Taken During Union City Apartment Burglary

Over $5,000 in merchandise and cash was reportedly taken during a Union City home burglary.

Police reports said officers were called to Webster Street apartments, where someone had entered a residence by breaking glass in a back door.

At the scene, officers entered the residence with 35 year old Alison Baldwin.

A search revealed an Xbox One Slim and controllers, a small safe with money and personal documents, a Nikon camera and two wedding band sets, were missing.

Ms. Baldwin said she was away from the residence from 10:15 in the morning until 9:15 at night on the day of the burglary.

Police were going to check the area for possible security cameras.