Multiple fire departments in Obion County were called to Green Plains Ethanol plant two times on Saturday.

Troy Fire department reports said firefighters first arrived due to a blower getting hot and smoking heavily.

Firefighters responded the second time to the other end of the plant, where the fire was located 110-feet off the ground.

Those assisting the Troy Fire Department, included firefighters brom departments in Obion, Rives, Hornbeak and Union City.