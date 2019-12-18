Jackson police have reported that multiple shooting events led to the death of a woman early Tuesday morning.

Police now say the shootings started late Monday evening just before midnight, when officers found 26 year old Shartavis Rollins, on Walnut Street, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At approximately 3:50 on Tuesday morning, Jackson officers were dispatched to an occupied home at Foxlea Cove, which had received gunshots, but no injuries occurred.

Just after 4:00 in the morning, police were then called to shots fired on Lenoir Street, where 47 year old Charlene Allbright was discovered deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigations have indicated the three shootings are connected, and police are seeking public help in identifying those who are responsible.