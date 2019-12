A multiple vehicle accident took place Wednesday morning in Obion County.

At least four vehicles received damage during the wreck on the North Fork Obion River Bridge on Highway 22.

Traffic was delegated to one lane for a period of time, and also halted for a period of time for the removal of the damaged trucks and cars.

The complete accident report has not been completed at this time.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol was on the scene this morning.