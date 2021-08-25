Multiple Vehicle Crash Reported on I-24 in Marshall County

Kentucky Transportation officials say Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports all lanes of I-24 are blocked near the 28 mile marker, due to a multi-vehicle crash that includes a semi-tanker truck that is on fire.

Initial reports indicate about four passenger vehicles are involved.

All lanes are blocked at this time, and motorists are asked to avoid the area to assist with emergency response access.

Estimated duration is extended to six hours, or approximately 6:00 this evening.

Traffic near the crash site is gridlocked, especially along U.S. 62 which serves at the immediate detour for this location.

If you are on I-24 and can seek an alternate route that will keep you out of the traffic congestion, please do so.