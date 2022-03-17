Multiple Vehicle Crash Shuts Down I-57 in Southeast Missouri

Officials with Kentucky Transportation say a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 57 near Charleston, Missouri has both directions of Interstate 57 blocked.

Early reports indicate this crash involves 40 or more vehicles, with multiple fatalities confirmed.

The crash site clean-up has been extended into the nighttime hours tonight .

This is to notify anyone traveling from Kentucky through Illinois into Missouri on U.S. 60 and U.S. 62, that most highways that provide an alternate route around this crash site are already snarled and are expected to remain so for hours.

Anyone heading west into Missouri from Kentucky should consider a detour via the I-155 Mississippi River Bridge at Dyersburg, or a detour through Cape Girardeau, to detour westward from there.