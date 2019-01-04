A raid by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, along with Hickman Police and Federal Bureau of Alcohol and Tobacco, resulted in the seizure of drugs and weapons.

The seizure started after a traffic stop on South Seventh Street on Thursday, which yielded fully automatic weapons and 2.6 grams of methamphetamine.

A search of a residence on Liberty Street then yielded multiple other fully automatic firearms and ammunition.

Police arrested 52 year old Randel Lynn Yates on charges of improper equipment, trafficking in methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.