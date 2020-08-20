The November ballots are set for the municipal elections in Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon.

The deadline to file to run for office was Thursday at 4:00.

In Dresden, four candidates are running for three seats, with Joyce Hurt, Kenneth Moore, and Willie Parker seeking reelection and Ralph W. Cobb, Jr. challenging.

In Gleason, Charles Anderson will challenge incumbent Diane Poole for mayor, with Charles Bookout, Danny Browning, Wade Cook, Jame Mayor Hines, Tommy Hodges, Teresa Johnson, Cruz Legens, and Keith Radford running for two aldermen seats.

Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams is running unopposed for reelection with Don Allen, Donald Ray High, Kelly Keylon, James Roy Pope, and Chris Turbyville running for four aldermen seats.

In Martin, Ward 1 alderman Danny Nanney, Ward 2 alderman Marvin Flatt, and Ward 3 alderman Randy Edwards are all running unopposed for reelection to the board.

Sharon will have a new mayor in November, as Monroe Ary is retiring and current alderwoman Ali Stalter is running unopposed for the mayor’s seat. Two aldermen’s seats are up for election, with Stewart Broussard and Wanda Hamlin seeking reelection and Austin Bond and Jesse Lee Doster challenging.

The deadline for candidates to withdraw is August 27th.