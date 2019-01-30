The transformation of the Union City Municipal Building continues, with modern features being put into place.

Following the move of the Union City Police Department to their new location, other department re-locations have taken place inside the building.

Part of the remodeling project included the refurbishing of city hall, which City Manager Kathy Dillon says is in its final phase.

Ms. Dillon said the relocation of the Union City School Board, to the former police department, allowed Planning and Codes employees to have their much needed office space.

The City Manager said she anticipates the construction work in City Hall to be completed in about one month.