Municipal elections are set for several cities and towns in Obion County.

In contested races in Union City, incumbent Danny Leggett will be opposed by Jim Rippy for Councilman for Ward 1, with Ward 4 having incumbent Frank Tucker opposed by Cody Ray Martin on the ballot.

In Kenton, 11 candidates have filed for six Alderman seats.

Those running include incumbents Glenn Zarecor, Gerald Keele, Delores Agee and John Simpson, along with Eric Stansberry, Bruce Davidson, Timothy Johns, Jesse Griggs, Harold Banks, Russell Neil and Stephanie Buchanan.

In Obion, six candidates are running for the six Councilman seats, with only one non-incumbent on the ballot.

Amanda Correa will take a spot on the board following the November election.

In the Town of Troy, seven candidates have filed for five seats on the board.

Running in November will be incumbents Lana Carson, Jesse Whitesides, Ralph Wheatley and Daniel Pardue, along with Stan Mitchell, Allison Baldwin and James Cruce.

