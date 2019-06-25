A Dyersburg man has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting.

Dyersburg police reports said 24 year old Demetrice Livingston was charged with the shooting death of Demarko Robertson, which occurred on June 10th on Liberty Street.

Reports said detectives developed Livingston as a person of interest early into the investigation.

He has been in custody since June 14th, for failure to appear in both the Dyersburg City Court and Dyer County Circuit Court.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said officers responding on the night of the shooting investigation were also met with uncooperative witnesses.

Chief Isbell said individuals yelled profanities at the officers, who were administering first aid, and attempting to determine who was responsible for the shooting.

Chief Isbell also said there were individuals who knew who committed the shooting, yet chose to remain silent.

The Chief said someone chose to seek retaliation and firebombed the residence of a family member of the alleged shooter hours following the shooting.

The suspected arson remains under investigation by the State Arson Investigator, Dyersburg Police, and Dyersburg Fire Department.