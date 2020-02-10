A man charged with murdering a Mayfield woman almost four years ago, will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A Graves County jury found 38 year old Ezell Miller guilty in the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 22 year old Lauren Alexander.

Mayfield police found Ms. Alexander at her home on February 28th of 2016, with her death coming later that night at a Nashville hospital.

Miller was also in the home when police arrived, and claimed his gun fired during an argument.

He was charged with murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, burglary and wanton endangerment.

Formal sentencing will take place on April 14th.