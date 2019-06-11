Dyersburg police are continuing to investigate a murder that occurred Monday night.

Police reports said officers were called around 10:00 to the 100 block of Liberty Avenue, where they found 26 year old Demarco Robertson with multiple gunshot wounds.

Reports said Robertson was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he later died from his injuries.

Dyersburg Police Department Detectives are working to identify the gunman and determine the motive.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information pertaining to the shooting is urged to contact the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division or Dyer County Crime stoppers tip line.