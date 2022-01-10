Murder Investigation Ongoing in Kenton

Police in Kenton continue their investigation into a fatal shooting Friday night.

43 year old Jeffrey Davis, of Jan Lynn Street, is being held in the Obion County Correctional Facility on charges of second degree murder.

The charges were issued following the shooting death of 48 year old Kevin Walker, also of Kenton.

Reports indicate Walker was shot at the residence of Davis.

Kenton acting Police Chief Kevin Buchanan is conducting the investigation into the death.

Davis is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond, with his court appearance scheduled for January 18th.