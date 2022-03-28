Murder Trial for Union City Man Postponed Until May

The trial for a Union City man charged with murder has been postponed until May.

Obion County Circuit Court officials say the trial of 34 year old Tony Markee Mosley has been reset for the week of May 23rd.

Mosley is charged with first degree murder, and abuse of a corpse, in the May 11th of 2019 stabbing death of UT-Martin student DeCora Alexander.

The body of the 20 year old South Fulton student was found by Obion County Sheriff’s deputies in a home on Joe Fry Lane.

Autopsy reports stated Ms. Alexander suffered multiple stab wounds, with Mosley also at the home when officers arrived.

Following his arrest, Mosley was indicted by the Obion County Grand Jury in October of 2019.

Circuit Court officials say Mosley is currently representing himself in the case, but can consult with standby counsel.

He recently filed a motion on March 15th to dismiss the case, which was denied.