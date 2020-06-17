A Rutherford County attorney is facing multiple rape charges following an investigation by the TBI.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says in February 2019, agents began investigating allegations that 49-year-old Murfreesboro attorney David Whelan tried to get a client to provide sexual activity in lieu of payment. Agents later learned Whelan forced or coerced female clients into sex as a way to re-pay their attorney fees.

On Monday, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Whelan with four counts of Rape by Fraud, four counts of Rape by Coercion, and one count of Promoting Prostitution.

Whelan was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $75,000 bond.