Murray businessman pleads guilty to decade-long scheme to defraud federal E-Rate Program

A Murray businessman has pleaded guilty to a decade-long scheme to defraud the FCC’s E-Rate Program.

Fifty-one-year-old Charles A. “Chucky” Jones pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scheme to provide kickbacks to an E-Rate consultant working with schools in Crockett County and another school district in Missouri.

The E-Rate Program provides money to needy schools for internet access and telecommunications services.

During the 10-year conspiracy, Jones and his co-conspirators used the victim schools as vehicles to fraudulently obtain money from the E-Rate Program. The loss to the E-Rate Program was $6.9 million dollars.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced June 1st in Memphis.