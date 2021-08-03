Murray man charged with stealing firearms in Weakley County

A Murray man is accused of stealing firearms from a Weakley County residence.

Fifty-one-year-old Michael W. Brown is charged with stealing four firearms from a residence on Workman Cemetery Road in Palmersville.

According to the arrest report, Brown showed the weapons to a witness in Kentucky, and left one at the Trading Post in New Concord, where the witness called the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident.

Brown is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property over $2,500 Dollars. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.