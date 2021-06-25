Murray Man wanted in Paducah Murder Now in Custody

A man charged with the shooting death of another man in Paducah’s Forest Hills neighborhood has been arrested.

Paducah police reported that 20 year old Kahlil Griffin, of Murray, turned himself in just after 11:00 Friday at the Paducah

Police Department.

Griffin was wanted on a warrant charging him with murder, in connection with shooting of 28 year old Thomas Willett on June 10th.

Reports said officers were called just before 3:00 that day to the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive, where they found Willett had been shot.

He was taken to a Paducah hospital, where he died about two hours later.