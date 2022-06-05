Murray Police investigate hit and run incident that critically injured pedestrian
Murray Police are investigating after a pedestrian was critically injured late Saturday night by a hit and run driver.
The incident happened on South 16th Street where officers found Stetson Fletcher lying in the roadway.
Fletcher had been hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived.
Fletcher was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information should contact the Murray Police Department.